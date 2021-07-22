FORA Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

FORA Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 83.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,433 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 271.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BKI opened at $79.34 on Thursday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

