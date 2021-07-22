Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Director Buys $12,060.00 in Stock

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Director Arnold Ursaner purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $12,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arnold Ursaner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Arnold Ursaner purchased 1,000 shares of Volt Information Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $4,620.00.

Shares of Volt Information Sciences stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $97.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Volt Information Sciences had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Volt Information Sciences, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volt Information Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Volt Information Sciences by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,868 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 69,226 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Volt Information Sciences by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 750,356 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 29,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Volt Information Sciences by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,245 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Volt Information Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Volt Information Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

