Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ELMUF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Monday.

Shares of ELMUF opened at $64.55 on Monday. Elisa Oyj has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $64.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.21.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

