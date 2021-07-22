Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.61. Trimble reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $82.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 46.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,343 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Trimble by 9.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,745,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $291,324,000 after purchasing an additional 336,835 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Trimble by 13.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,385,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 390,808 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Trimble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 13.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,781,000 after purchasing an additional 327,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

