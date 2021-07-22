Brokerages Set Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Target Price at $61.57

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCS. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of DOCS opened at $55.69 on Monday. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42.

In related news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin Spain bought 775,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

