Analysts Anticipate First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) to Post $0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. First Majestic Silver reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter.

AG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,705,534 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,231,000 after buying an additional 1,345,874 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,300,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,062,000 after buying an additional 162,254 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after buying an additional 381,420 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $30,423,000. Finally, Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $33,035,000. Institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $13.09 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 78.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.40.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

