Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

TRNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.27. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $42,726,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,253,000 after acquiring an additional 318,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,138,000 after acquiring an additional 290,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,054,000 after acquiring an additional 210,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 504,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,224,000 after acquiring an additional 197,137 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

