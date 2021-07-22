Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $325.39.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $323.87 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $329.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.79. The stock has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.01, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $600,738.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,466.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,494. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after purchasing an additional 612,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,015 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after purchasing an additional 424,658 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,227,000 after acquiring an additional 139,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

