HRT Financial LP Cuts Stock Holdings in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)

HRT Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in ACE Convergence Acquisition were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACEV. DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,203,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,899,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,853,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,110,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,604,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACEV stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

