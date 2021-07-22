Comparing DirectView (OTCMKTS:DIRV) & AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

DirectView (OTCMKTS:DIRV) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DirectView and AST SpaceMobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DirectView $4.11 million 0.04 -$10.03 million N/A N/A AST SpaceMobile N/A N/A -$51.96 million N/A N/A

DirectView has higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DirectView and AST SpaceMobile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DirectView 0 0 0 0 N/A AST SpaceMobile 0 0 2 0 3.00

AST SpaceMobile has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 175.62%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than DirectView.

Risk and Volatility

DirectView has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DirectView and AST SpaceMobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DirectView N/A N/A N/A AST SpaceMobile N/A -1,182.72% -24.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.1% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of DirectView shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DirectView beats AST SpaceMobile on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DirectView

DirectView Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a full-service provider of teleconferencing products and services to businesses and organizations. The company operates in two divisions, Security and Surveillance; and Video Conferencing Services. The Security and Surveillance division provides surveillance systems, and digital video recording and services, including DVR recorders and cameras, video intercoms, NVR recorders and IP cameras, laser and video beam perimeter security products, motion detection and thermal imagery products, security design and consulting, remote control device management, equipment maintenance service plans, and access control solutions. It also develops customized software programs; and DirectView Security App, a mobile application to enable full remote management of deployed surveillance devices, such as positioning cameras, setting recording parameters, and replay of selected video. This division serves transportation, hospitality, industrial, educational, and residential markets. The Video Conferencing Services division provides multipoint video conferencing, network integration, custom room design, staffing, document conferencing, and IP/Web conferencing services that enable its clients to conduct remote meetings by linking participants in geographically dispersed locations. It is also involved in the sale of conferencing services based upon usage, sale and installation of video equipment, and sale of maintenance agreements. This division provides its services to organizations, such as professional service firms, investment banks, high tech companies, law firms, investor relations firms, and other domestic and multinational companies in commercial, government, medical, and educational sectors. The company sells its products and services in the United States and internationally through direct sales force, referrals, and its Website. DirectView Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

