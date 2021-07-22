Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

SQM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.33.

NYSE:SQM opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

