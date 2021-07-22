Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Sells $27,240.00 in Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $27,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Keith R. Larson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $27,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $28.14 on Thursday. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $277.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 39.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 111.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

NWPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

