Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar Sells 2,600 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $53,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Ramin Sayar sold 24,137 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $461,016.70.

On Monday, June 21st, Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $2,186,540.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $1,132,740.00.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SUMO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,680.8% in the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,274 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth $46,581,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,327,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,041,000 after acquiring an additional 846,554 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 13.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after buying an additional 91,433 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 288.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after buying an additional 537,305 shares during the period. 61.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

