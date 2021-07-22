Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CTO Cyrus Harmon Sells 4,123 Shares

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 4,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $105,672.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Cyrus Harmon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 18th, Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $297,600.00.
Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $60.27.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 708.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 187,725 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.
About Olema Pharmaceuticals
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
