Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CTO Cyrus Harmon Sells 4,123 Shares

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 4,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $105,672.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cyrus Harmon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $297,600.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 708.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 187,725 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

