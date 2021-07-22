Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $310.00 at Cowen

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Insulet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $273.93.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $271.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,088.31 and a beta of 0.68. Insulet has a 52 week low of $189.02 and a 52 week high of $306.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Insulet by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,304,000 after purchasing an additional 552,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,482,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insulet by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,885,000 after purchasing an additional 450,706 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,330,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,965,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

