HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 52,775 Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,775 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.08% of Suburban Propane Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 468.9% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter worth $112,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 477.3% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter worth $183,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 95.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $949.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.67. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $537.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 123.71%.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

