81,419 Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 81,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $2,095,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $1,966,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $491,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HCIIU opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.