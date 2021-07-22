Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $24,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $144.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.48. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

