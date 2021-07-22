Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 171.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,158 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Vroom worth $25,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vroom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Vroom by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Vroom by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 244,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vroom by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom stock opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.37. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vroom news, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $80,461,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $472,111.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,220.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,026,524 shares of company stock valued at $88,534,900. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRM. Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.