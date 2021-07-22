Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 389,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 72,571 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAST. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 138,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,922,000 after purchasing an additional 130,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,238,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 71,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TAST shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $265.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.72. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.73 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

