Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) shot up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.72. 11,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 321,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.92.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, CEO Dolf A. Berle purchased 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $320,287.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,545.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $191,235.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,187 in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,074,000 after purchasing an additional 39,005 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,599,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 59,028 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth about $22,816,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,165,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 992,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after buying an additional 736,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

