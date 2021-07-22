ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.84. 2,240,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 83,180,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $176,208,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,067,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 743,093 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,851.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 570,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 541,417 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,879,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,896,000 after purchasing an additional 399,670 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 170,722 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

