ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.84. 2,240,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 83,180,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $176,208,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,067,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 743,093 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,851.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 570,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 541,417 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,879,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,896,000 after purchasing an additional 399,670 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 170,722 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

