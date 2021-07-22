Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Trading Up 7.5%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s stock price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.54 and last traded at $23.51. Approximately 657,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 13,134,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

