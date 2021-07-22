FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 123,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 952,017 shares.The stock last traded at $32.82 and had previously closed at $32.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FOX by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,620,000 after buying an additional 39,611 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in FOX by 10.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after buying an additional 26,875 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FOX by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,749,000 after acquiring an additional 434,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at about $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

