Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Hits New 52-Week High at $512.51

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $512.51 and last traded at $510.75, with a volume of 35831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $498.78.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Get Intuit alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $469.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a PE ratio of 66.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,798.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after buying an additional 61,441 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 575,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,681,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.