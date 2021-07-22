The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.74

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$89.74 and last traded at C$89.74, with a volume of 42281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$87.29.

DSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$79.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.59 billion and a PE ratio of 103.11.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$124.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.60 million. Equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.46, for a total transaction of C$361,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,834,039.69. Also, Director John Scott Pagan sold 76,299 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.21, for a total value of C$6,272,540.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,493,202.19. Insiders have sold 102,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,443,762 over the last ninety days.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

