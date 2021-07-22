Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of LHC Group worth $25,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter worth about $491,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 219.8% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 8,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHCG opened at $207.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.50. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.01 and a 1 year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

