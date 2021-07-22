Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $26.41 Million Stock Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 948,095 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $26,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 37,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.99.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 17th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

