Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,184 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.44% of Domtar worth $26,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 131,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Domtar by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $54.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Domtar Co. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.52.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UFS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.10.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

