-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.23). Alteryx reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,350%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

AYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. reduced their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.36.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $587,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,267. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Alteryx by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $80.36 on Monday. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $181.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.74.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

