Analysts Anticipate Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.22). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

In related news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,334.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,571 shares of company stock valued at $98,682. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,662.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPPI opened at $3.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.72. The company has a market cap of $572.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.22. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

