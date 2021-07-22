Brokerages Expect Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications also reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allot Communications.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.18 million for the quarter.

ALLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

ALLT opened at $18.00 on Monday. Allot Communications has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $21.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allot Communications (ALLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.