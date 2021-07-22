Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

AFYA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded Afya from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Afya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Afya from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.78.

Shares of AFYA opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. Afya has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). Afya had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Afya will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,120,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Afya by 31.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 892,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after buying an additional 215,200 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Afya by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Afya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,001,000. Institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

