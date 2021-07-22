IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $170.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $250.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IAC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.76.

Shares of IAC opened at $139.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.00. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.49) EPS. Research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,983,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,079,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

