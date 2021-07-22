Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 163,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPAC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. 45.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPAC opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

