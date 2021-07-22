Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PH opened at $305.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.29. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $175.02 and a 12 month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.08.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

