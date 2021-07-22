Man Group plc Sells 5,924 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $9,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.44.

In related news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $2,291,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,726.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $2,761,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,035,238.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 178,569 shares of company stock valued at $32,494,752 in the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $184.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.29. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $92.54 and a one year high of $208.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.49.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

