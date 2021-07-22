MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 290,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 137,154 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $27,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of MasTec by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MasTec by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of MasTec by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of MasTec by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock opened at $101.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.08. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.30.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

