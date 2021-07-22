Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 68.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,381 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 81,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 116.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 120,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 64,544 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 208.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 31,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 27,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBS opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

