O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Position Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,511 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of O-I Glass worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 44.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at $33,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,599,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 30.8% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,063,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,421,000 after purchasing an additional 486,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in O-I Glass by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,932,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 180,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OI. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of OI opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. O-I Glass’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

