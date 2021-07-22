MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

Get MannKind alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.58.

MNKD stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. MannKind has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.95.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MannKind (MNKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.