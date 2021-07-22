iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.52. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $28.51.

