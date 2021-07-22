Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 269 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,159 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Independent Bank Group worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 32.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.93. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $148.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

