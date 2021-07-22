iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,723 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,214,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after buying an additional 374,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,048,000 after acquiring an additional 87,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,925,000 after purchasing an additional 80,782 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 231,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 374,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,466,000 after purchasing an additional 79,316 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $55.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.17. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $57.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.