Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 118.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 113,624 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.26% of Tenneco worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 43.5% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 18,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $202,239.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 110,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $1,204,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,789,223 shares of company stock valued at $21,723,267 over the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenneco stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27. Tenneco Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

