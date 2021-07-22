Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 11,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 16.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 740,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,638,000 after buying an additional 105,685 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 908,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,123,000 after buying an additional 75,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 121,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.59.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,516.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 437,997 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,649. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $43.58 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.72.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

