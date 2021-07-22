Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HCXLF. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hiscox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hiscox in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Hiscox in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.03 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hiscox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCXLF opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

