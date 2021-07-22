SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $136.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $124.00.

SWTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $83.06 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -61.07 and a beta of 0.69.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $2,731,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $31,497.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,485 shares of company stock worth $9,823,688 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

