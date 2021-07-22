Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FSNUY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

FSNUY stock opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.5164 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.57%.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

