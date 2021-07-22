Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Realogy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. Realogy has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Realogy will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Realogy news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $208,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares in the company, valued at $344,635.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLGY. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 51,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

